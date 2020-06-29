As India insists on talks with China, confidence remains low

New Delhi, June 29: While stating that there was no question on stepping back, India has signalled that it is in favour of de-escalation and continued talks with China.

No compromise, but we do not want an escalation a highly placed source told OneIndia. There is no question of us stepping back and if the need be we can take on the Chinese, the source also said.

India remains on guard after the killing of 20 Indian soldiers at the Galwan Valley on June 15. Their actions have not inspired any confidence. Moreover there is no remorse from their side as a result of which our confidence in them remains very low, the official cited above said.

The officer also said that during the military level talks, the Chinese continue to blame India for the stand-off.

The first signs of tensions were witnessed on September 11 2019, when a brawl broke out between the Indian and Chinese personnel. Since then the Chinese have been making attempts to block the Indian patrols from proceeding towards Finger 8 on the north bank of Pangong Tso.

The Line of Actual Control in the area is conterminous with Finger 8, India says. However the Chinese claim it to be a few kilometres further to the west. The first signs of change in the approach by the Chinese was witnessed on September 10. They began blocking Indian patrols from proceeding towards Finger 8.

Tensions further rose on September 11 when the PLA companies had come in eight vehicles up to Finger 4. There were sharp words exchanged and a brawl broke out in which soldiers from both sides were injured. Further, both armies also damaged boats of both sides.

The Chinese soldiers also removed a kind of an observation post made by the Indian side at Finger 4. The Chinese also objected to the fact that the Indian soldiers had started taking an alternate route to reach Finger 8. Tensions mounted as the Chinese strongly objected to the same. In May this year, a scuffle broke out, which ultimately led to the tense stand off.