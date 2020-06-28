  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Indo-China tensions began in September 2019

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 28: The first signs of tensions between India and China were witnessed post the abrogation of Article 370. It may be recalled that the Indian government had on August 5 2019 abrogated Article 370 and also announced the creation of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as a separate Union Territory.

    Indo-China tensions began in September 2019

    The first signs of tensions were witnessed on September 11 2019, when a brawl broke out between the Indian and Chinese personnel. Since then the Chinese have been making attempts to block the Indian patrols from proceeding towards Finger 8 on the north bank of Pangong Tso.

    Spot the difference on the India-China border, Chidambaram tweets with a map

    The Line of Actual Control in the area is conterminous with Finger 8, India says. However the Chinese claim it to be a few kilometres further to the west. The first signs of change in the approach by the Chinese was witnessed on September 10. They began blocking Indian patrols from proceeding towards Finger 8.

    Tensions further rose on September 11 when the PLA companies had come in eight vehicles up to Finger 4. There were sharp words exchanged and a brawl broke out in which soldiers from both sides were injured.Further, both armies also damaged boats of both sides.

    The Chinese soldiers also removed a kind of an observation post made by the Indian side at Finger 4. The Chinese also objected to the fact that the Indian soldiers had started taking an alternate route to reach Finger 8. Tensions mounted as the Chinese strongly objected to the same. In May this year, a scuffle broke out, which ultimately led to the tense stand off.

    More INDIA News

    Read more about:

    india china

    Story first published: Sunday, June 28, 2020, 8:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue