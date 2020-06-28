Indo-China tensions began in September 2019

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 28: The first signs of tensions between India and China were witnessed post the abrogation of Article 370. It may be recalled that the Indian government had on August 5 2019 abrogated Article 370 and also announced the creation of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as a separate Union Territory.

The first signs of tensions were witnessed on September 11 2019, when a brawl broke out between the Indian and Chinese personnel. Since then the Chinese have been making attempts to block the Indian patrols from proceeding towards Finger 8 on the north bank of Pangong Tso.

The Line of Actual Control in the area is conterminous with Finger 8, India says. However the Chinese claim it to be a few kilometres further to the west. The first signs of change in the approach by the Chinese was witnessed on September 10. They began blocking Indian patrols from proceeding towards Finger 8.

Tensions further rose on September 11 when the PLA companies had come in eight vehicles up to Finger 4. There were sharp words exchanged and a brawl broke out in which soldiers from both sides were injured.Further, both armies also damaged boats of both sides.

The Chinese soldiers also removed a kind of an observation post made by the Indian side at Finger 4. The Chinese also objected to the fact that the Indian soldiers had started taking an alternate route to reach Finger 8. Tensions mounted as the Chinese strongly objected to the same. In May this year, a scuffle broke out, which ultimately led to the tense stand off.