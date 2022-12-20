As Covid situation worsens in China, will India’s ‘vaccine sceptics’ speak up?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who questioned the Covid figures and efficacy of the vaccines and also sermonised the Modi govt to follow China as well, is silent now.

New Delhi, Dec 20: The situation in China is worsening as Covid cases are shooting up to record highs. Experts claim that at this pace, 60% of China may get infected in 3 months' time. In fact, one of Beijing's designated crematoria for Covid-19 patients is receiving a massive inflow of dead bodies.

This has not just laid bare the tall but hollow claims of the Chinese government but also has exposed the World Health Organization (WHO) that has characteristically claimed that China handled Covid "quite successfully."

But right now, we are not talking about the Chinese government's failure to control Covid or WHO's failure to assess the actual situation. It is about the hypocrisy of the Opposition parties, a section of media and intellectuals in India who tried to malign India's Covid vaccination program. They also made all-out efforts to portray the Indian government's response to the pandemic as "miserable".

As COVID-19 surges, China’s crematoriums are overburdened

Rahul Gandhi, the 'Merchant of Death'

Congress' 'youth icon' Rahul Gandhi alleged that the truth about the pandemic is shrouded and deaths are being under-reported. Not just did he question the Covid figures, when the Indian government brought in the vaccines, he jumped over the program and questioned the efficiency and pace of the drive.

Rahul was found asking where the vaccines were whereas India today has successfully vaccinated most of its population. The year 2022 is about to end and the nation has administered over 2.19 billion doses overall. The Congress leader was wishfully expecting a 'third wave' to sweep the country so that he could score some brownie points over the Modi government, but that did not happen.

The reason behind India's victory over Covid is the exemplary massive vaccination program that the government carried out on a war-footing. Despite all scepticism, criticism and lack of support from the Opposition parties, India's Covid vaccination turned into a saga of success which helped India fight coronavirus so successfully.

Why Opposition is silent when Covid is ravaging China

The Congress party as well as a section of media and intellectuals were all praise of China for its Covid management and sermonised Modi government to learn from its neighbour. The Indian government on the one hand learned the best practices from around the world in its efforts to combat Covid, and it got its own indigenous vaccines.

How India managed to contain COVID-19 better than China?

Not just one but India is the only country that has two vaccines to its credit. These vaccines are not just the best in the world, these are helping out several countries as well in their fight against the pandemic. Where India has shown the world that it can fight against a global pandemic with its own resources, China has miserably failed in it as its vaccine is not so effective but rather has strong side-effects. One wonders as to where are those loudmouths now?

