As COVID cases surge, Karnataka mulls lockdown on Sundays; 5-day working week for govt employees

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, June 27: Alarmed over growing coronavirus cases in the state, Karnataka has announced that starting July 5, lockdown will be observed on all Sundays throughout the state, with relaxations for essential services. Government offices will have a five-day week from July 10 and the night curfew timings have been changed from 8 pm to 5 am from 9 pm to 5 am.

Making the announcement, Karnataka Revenue Minister R. Ashok said that the government is waiting for the SSLC exams to getover, and thus strict rules will be implimented across the state, post exams. However, chief minister B S Yediyurappa is likely to make the final announcement regarding this.

Karnataka lockdown: Possible announcements

Karnataka government has decided for a weekend lockdown from July 5th.

Sunday would be a complete lockdown for the entire state.

From June 29th, 8 PM to 5 AM would be the curfew time.

Government offices to be shut on Saturdays and Sundays, henceforth.

On Friday, B S Yediyurappa had asserted that there there will be no fresh lockdown, saying that improving economic situation of the state is also equally important.

"There is no question of imposing lockdown for any reason. In some areas (with high case load) we have already implemented lockdown, other than those places there is no question of it being implemented in other places," Yediyurappa told reporters here.

Karnataka: Student appearing for SSLC exam tests positive for coronavirus

Though the state capital was considered a model for the entire country in COVID management and has seen a spike in cases during the last few days, the pandemic can be controlled if everyone cooperated, he said.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka breached the 11,000 mark with the state on Friday reporting 445 new positive cases and ten fatalities, taking the death toll to 180.

The day also saw 246 patients getting discharged in the state after recovery.

As of June 26 evening, cumulatively 11,005 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 180 deaths and 6,916 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 3,905 active cases, 3,727 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 178 are in ICU.

Those dead include- three from Bengaluru urban, and one each from Kolar, Dharwad, Shivamogga, Bagalkote, Bidar, Kalabuaragi and Ballari.

Out of the 445 new cases, 65 are returnees from other states, while 21 are those who returned from other countries.

The remaining cases include contacts of patients earlier tested positive, those with history of severe acute respiratory infection, influenza like illness, inter-district travel, among others.