Arrest of Dawood’s brother blows lid of underworld-politician nexus

The Thane police are probing the underworld-politician nexus following the arrest of Iqbal Kaskar, brother of Dawood Ibrahim. Investigations are likely to reveal a huge political nexus in the extortion case that Kaskar was arrested in.

Police sources say that a couple of corporators are under the scanner. The police say that he was running Dawood's extortion racket in Mumbai and Thane. It has been found that he had taken the help of several politicians in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane to run the racket.

The probe found that extortion calls were made from outside the country as well. The builders who were threatened were asked to route the money abroad through hawala channels. The Thane police currently probing the case will seek the help of the Enforcement Directorate to probe into the money trail, sources say.

Police sources say that one builder who had suffered huge losses since demonetisation had filed the complaint. The source said that Kaskar and his men continued to harass him for money. Fed up, the builder lodged a complaint with the Thane police.

During the investigation it was revealed that Kaskar was running an extortion racket on behalf of his brother and had targeted builders from Thane, Ulhasnagar and Dombivili. It was further revealed that Kaskar and his men were also threatening the builders.

The complainant approached the Thane police commissioner, Parambir Singh. The case was then handed over to the AEC. Police sources say that Kaskar who was deported from United Arab Emirates in 2003 was running his brother Dawood's real estate business in an around Mumbai.

This is not the first time that Kaskar has had a brush with the law. He had been arrested in connection with an extortion case in 2015 and was later granted bail.

He was also accused of playing a role in the Sara Sahara case in which a building had come illegally on a government land. He was however acquitted in the case in 2007. Police sources said that they would be producing him before the court today and are also likely to book him under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

