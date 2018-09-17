  • search

Army jawan kills two colleagues before shooting himself

By PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Shimla, Sep 17: A soldier allegedly shot dead two of his colleagues from his unit and killed himself Monday in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala Cantonment, a defence spokesperson said. He shot himself after killing the two Army personnel.

    Representational photo
    Representational photo

    The incident occurred at 2.30 am, Defence Spokesperson Colonel Davinder Anand said. He said the soldier was posted to the unit six months back. The spokesperson said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the incident. The reason for this unfortunate incident would be ascertained in the inquiry, Anand said. To further queries, he said "Other details are still not available."

    PTI

    Read more about:

    indian army murder suicide indian soldiers

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue