Are you taking enough care of your mental health lalong with your physical health?

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Knowing how to take care of your mental health is just as important as your physical health. We invest most of our time in doing workout and our outlook. But do you know our heart needs equal care and love. It is most often ignored.

In recent times, it is very much deteriorated. Whether it's the loss of a career or the death of a loved one, the pandemic has stolen a lot from us. But, thankfully, there are a few ways that can assist us in maintaining mental and physical stability. Journaling aids in the reduction of anxiety and tension, as well as the improvement of emotional power and the ability to reflect on the day. You might keep a gratitude diary in addition to noting occurrences on a daily basis. Reflecting on your gratitude throughout the day might help you feel more cheerful and clear your mind.

Snacking smartly by substituting fruits and vegetables for potato chips. Sugary and fatty diets can contribute to sadness and mental health problems. Healthy eating habits can help you deal with these issues while also boosting your immune system. Even if you don't want to eat baby carrots, make a snack with healthful ingredients.

Story first published: Friday, October 1, 2021, 15:44 [IST]