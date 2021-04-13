Antilla bomb scare: NIA to probe Kazi’s role in destruction of evidence

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 13: The Mumbai police has suspended assistant police inspector, Riyaz Kazi a day after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in connection with the Antilla bomb scare case.

In another development, NIA IG Anil Shukla who was heading the probe was repatriated to his paren AGMUT cadre after his deputation with the case came to an end. A replacement would be made in the next few case.

Kazi came under the scanner for his alleged role in destroying evidence. The petrol found the car used by Sachin Waze was procured by Kazi. The hammer that was used to destroy the evidence was also allegedly procured by Kazi. The NIA would question him to find out if he had played a larger role in the case or was it just limited to destruction of evidence.

The NIA suspects that Kazi assisted Waze in obtaining fake number plates used for the SUV found with explosives near Ambani's residence in Mumbai.

Kazi was called for questioning again by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday and later placed under arrest. He was previously also questioned multiple times by the NIA in connection with the case of the SUV with explosives found near Ambani's residence in Mumbai on February 25 and the subsequent death of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.

After his arrest, Kazi was produced before a holiday court here which remanded him in the NIA's custody till April 16 for further probe into the case. Kazi was shunted out of the Mumbai Crime Branch last month, the official said.

Earlier, in a CCTV footage, Kazi was seen entering a number plates shop in suburban Vikhroli and having a conversation with the outlet's owner. He was also seen taking away a digital video recorder and a computer of the shop. Kazi was also seen collecting CCTV footage from Waze's housing complex in neighbouring Thane, the official said.

Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV, was found dead on March 5. The NIA arrested Waze on March 13 in connection with its probe into the case.

On Sunday the CBI questioned two of Deshmukh's personal assistants for over 4 hours. The questioning took place based on the statements given by Singh and suspended Mumbai cop Sachin Waze against Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde. Singh and Waze said that the two were privy to the demands made by Deshmukh.

Last week the CBI questioned former constable Vinayak Shinde and bar owner Mahesh Shetty in connection with the case.