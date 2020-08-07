Anticipatory bail plea of Rehana who let minor children paint over semi nude body rejected

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 07: The Supreme Court has rejected a plea filed by an activist challenging an order of the Kerala High Court denying her anticipatory bail in a case related to her posting a video of her minor children painting on her body.

Rehan Fatima, an activist from Kerala had sought protection against arrest after she had posted a video of her minor children drawing on her body. Explaining her stand, her advocate told the court if a man stands with his dhoti tucked, there is no offence. If woman does it, then it is. She thought this was only way to sensitise her children, he also submitted.

Taking strong objection to the incident, Justice Arun Mishra said that this clearly spreading obscenity. What impression will growing up children get of the entire culture of society, Justice Mishra observed while rejecting her anticipatory bail plea.

On July 24, the Kerala High Court had rejected her anticipatory bail plea. Dismissing the plea, the court observed that it was not in a position to agree with the petitioner that she should teach sex education to her children in this manner

In her bail plea, the activist, while justifying her act had submitted that so far as children are concerned, they need to be imparted sex education and made aware of the body and its parts as well enabling them to view it as a different medium altogether rather than seeing it as a sexual tool alone

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan observed that the petitioner has got the freedom to teach her children according to her philosophy, "but, that should be within the four walls of her house and should not be forbidden by law."

The court also quoted verses from Manusmrithi and Holy Quran to explain the role of a mother in the life of children but directed the investigation officer to investigate the matter untrammeled by any of the observations in the order

"The petitioner feels that, she should teach sex education to her children. For that purpose, she asks her children to paint on her naked body and then uploading the same in social media. I am not in a position to agree with the petitioner that she should teach sex education to her children in this manner", the judge said, resolving the contentions raised by the petitioner

The allegation against Fathima is that she asked her children, a boy and girl aged 14 and 8 respectively to paint on her semi-nude body

In the video, she was lying semi-nude and her two children painting on her body

The video was shot by the petitioner and uploaded on social media

The petitioner said she is teaching sex education to her children by uploading the video

When the video was found by the Cyber Dome, Kochi City Police, a case was registered against the activist last month alleging offences punishable under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO Act), Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015

Earlier, the woman was also booked by police in Pathanamthitta district under the Information Technology Act and the Juvenile Justice Act on a complaint lodged by BJP OBC Morcha leader A V Arun Prakash

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, which sought a report on the matter from Pathanamthitta district police chief, had also directed the police to register a case against the woman under various sections of the POCSO Act

After the Supreme Court allowed women in traditionally barred age groups of 10-50 into the Sabarimala temple in September 2018, Fathima made an attempt to enter the hill shrine, but had to retreat following protests by Hindu activists and devotees.