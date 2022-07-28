Another youth stabbed to death in Karnataka, Sec 144 imposed in parts of Mangaluru

Karnataka: 18 arrested after clashes broke out between two groups in Bagalkot

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Surathkal, July 28: A young man was stabbed to death outside a textile shop at Surathkal on the outskirts of the city by a group of unidentified assailants on Thursday evening, police sources said.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Fazil, a resident of Mangalpete near Surathkal. He was grievously inured in the attack and died on the way to hospital, they said.

The murder comes close on the heels of the killing of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Kumar Nettar in Bellare in the district on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred while Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was on a visit to the house of Praveen Nettar, BJP youth wing leader who was hacked to death at Bellare.

The gang which came after Fazil who was talking to an acquaintance, charged at him, chased, caught him brutally assaulted and stabbed him. Investigations are on into the incident, police sources said.

Story first published: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 22:38 [IST]