    Another youth stabbed to death in Karnataka, Sec 144 imposed in parts of Mangaluru

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Surathkal, July 28: A young man was stabbed to death outside a textile shop at Surathkal on the outskirts of the city by a group of unidentified assailants on Thursday evening, police sources said.

    Another youth stabbed to death in Karnataka, Sec 144 imposed in parts of Mangaluru

    The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Fazil, a resident of Mangalpete near Surathkal. He was grievously inured in the attack and died on the way to hospital, they said.

    Karnataka BJP youth leader's murder: Govt cancels anniversary event

    The murder comes close on the heels of the killing of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Kumar Nettar in Bellare in the district on Tuesday night.

    Another youth stabbed to death in Karnataka, Sec 144 imposed in parts of Mangaluru

    The incident occurred while Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was on a visit to the house of Praveen Nettar, BJP youth wing leader who was hacked to death at Bellare.

    Police arrest two in Praveen Nettar murder case

    The gang which came after Fazil who was talking to an acquaintance, charged at him, chased, caught him brutally assaulted and stabbed him. Investigations are on into the incident, police sources said.

    karnataka mangaluru section 144

    Story first published: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 22:38 [IST]
