BJP vs AAP over leaked video of Satyendar Jain getting massage in Tihar jail

Another video of AAP leader Jain emerges and this time his amenities like a TV can be seen

New Delhi, Nov 26: New CCTV footage of jailed Delhi Minister, Satyendar Jain has emerged in which the Aam Aadmi Party leader is seen interacting with suspended Tihar jail superintendent Ajit Kumar.

News agency ANI posted the posted the video in which Jain is seen lying on his bed with Kumar seated next to him.

More CCTV visuals of jailed Delhi Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain in Tihar jail come out: Sources

Before Kumar enters the cell, Jain is seen interacting with unknown persons. The video shows Jain having access to amenities such as a television. Earlier videos of him getting a massage or being served fresh-cut-fruit salad, salad among others had gone viral.

On November 14, Kumar was suspended as the jail superintendent after it was alleged that he had provided special treatment to Jain.

The BJP's national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla had questioned Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo whether he will sack his minister."Yet another video of Tihar put out by the media! This time Satyendra ka Darbaar has Jail Superintendent who has now been suspended! After maalish by child rapist & Nawabi meal now this! This is corruption therapy of AAP but Kejriwal ji defends this! Will he sack SJ now?," Poonawalla had said in a tweet.

Yet another video of Tihar put out by media! This time the Satyendra ka Darbaar has Jail Superintendent who has now been suspended !



After maalish by child rapist & Nawabi meal now this!



This is corruption therapy of AAP but Kejriwal ji defends this! Will he sack SJ now?

Earlier videos of Jain getting proper food in jail had gone viral. ANI while quoting Tihar jail sources had said that Jain had gained 8 kg weight while being in jail. This is contrary to the claim that Jain had lost 28 kilograms in jail, the agency had also reported.

Earlier a video had gone viral on the social media in which Jain is seen getting a head massage. Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia had defended Jain and said that he was getting treatment for a spinal injury.

Only the BJP can make cruel jokes by leaking CCTV footage of a patient's treatment... "Satyendar Jain's spine was damaged, and that's on record," Sisodia had said.

Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia terms the video of jailed Delhi minister & AAP leader Satyendar Jain that surfaced "treatment for injury", says, "Only BJP can make cruel jokes by leaking CCTV footage of an injured person's treatment... His spine was damaged, it's on record"

It was revealed that the masseur of Jain was a rape accused Rinku who has also been charged under the provisions of POSCO.

Satyendar Jain has gained 8 kilo thanks to good jail food

On November 1, the Enforcement Directorate informed a court in Delhi that Jain who has been charged in a money laundering case was being given special treatment in Tihar jail.

The ED also added that Jain was easily able to meet with co-accused, Ankush Jain, Vaibhav Jain, and also his wife, Poonam Jain who visit him often in his cell. The ED had attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore link to Jain and his family in April.