Anand Mahindra agress with tweet calling 10-minute delivery services 'inhuman'; Zepto responds

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 18: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Sunday tweeted, "I agree" while sharing a tweet by Pramesh CS, Director of Tata Memorial Hospital, that called 10-minute grocery deliveries "inhuman" for the delivery agents.

Pramesh had tweeted, "I don't care how many trolls I get with this tweet...Customers can live with a two or even a six-hour delivery time."

Responding to Anand Mahindra on Twitter, Zepto founder Aadit Palicha decided to step in with some information on Zepto's practices to put the industry legend at ease.

Palicha stated, "The avg [average] distance of a Zepto delivery is 1.8 km. To travel 1.8 km in 10 minutes, one has to drive at

Palicha made a point of noting that quick commerce's fundamental principle is not quicker deliveries, but smaller delivery radiuses. He said, "10-min delivery is about short distances, not fast speeds."

It should be noted that Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal also announced Zomato Instant earlier and faced instant backlash on Twitter.

Goyal had to clarify that Zomato Instant would not aim to endanger driver safety lives, by not mentioning to drivers what their expected delivery time was, nor punishing those that were unable to deliver within the promised time.

Story first published: Monday, April 18, 2022, 16:55 [IST]