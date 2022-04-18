YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Anand Mahindra agress with tweet calling 10-minute delivery services 'inhuman'; Zepto responds

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 18: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Sunday tweeted, "I agree" while sharing a tweet by Pramesh CS, Director of Tata Memorial Hospital, that called 10-minute grocery deliveries "inhuman" for the delivery agents.

    Pramesh had tweeted, "I don't care how many trolls I get with this tweet...Customers can live with a two or even a six-hour delivery time."

    Responding to Anand Mahindra on Twitter, Zepto founder Aadit Palicha decided to step in with some information on Zepto's practices to put the industry legend at ease.

    Palicha stated, "The avg [average] distance of a Zepto delivery is 1.8 km. To travel 1.8 km in 10 minutes, one has to drive at

    Palicha made a point of noting that quick commerce's fundamental principle is not quicker deliveries, but smaller delivery radiuses. He said, "10-min delivery is about short distances, not fast speeds."

    It should be noted that Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal also announced Zomato Instant earlier and faced instant backlash on Twitter.

    Goyal had to clarify that Zomato Instant would not aim to endanger driver safety lives, by not mentioning to drivers what their expected delivery time was, nor punishing those that were unable to deliver within the promised time.

    More ANAND MAHINDRA News  

    Read more about:

    anand mahindra

    Story first published: Monday, April 18, 2022, 16:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 18, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X