Amravati killing: Accused formed terrorist gang as revenge for backing Nupur Sharma, says NIA

    Mumbai, Dec 17: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge-sheet against 11 persons in connection with the 'barbaric' killing of Maharashtra's Amravati-based pharmacist Umesh Kolhe who had shared social media posts supportingBharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma. The court allowed the probe agency's plea to continue investigation against two absconding accused

    Those named in the charge-sheet were Mudassir Ahmed, Shahrukh Kha, Abdul Shaikh, Mohammad Shoeb, Atib Rashid, Yusuf Khan, Irfan Khan, Abdul Arbaz, Mushifique Ahmad, Shaikh Shakil and Shahim Ahemad. All of them have been arrested, as reported by PTI.

    The charge-sheet claimed that the accused had formed a terrorist gang to take revenge on Kolhe after he shared a WhatsApp post in support of Sharma's controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad. The charge-sheet was filed before a special NIA court here.

    The accused were charged under Indian Penal Code sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 153 A (promoting enmity), 201 (disappearance of evidence), 506 (criminal intimidation) as well as provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

    NIA recreates sequence of events in Amaravati chemist’s murder caseNIA recreates sequence of events in Amaravati chemist’s murder case

    The accused, working with "common intention" brutally killed Kolhe in Ghantaghar area of eastern Maharashtra's Amravati city on June 21, 2022 with an aim to strike terror among the people, the NIA said, as reported by PTI.

    The case was initially probed by the local police. The NIA registered a case on July 2 on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 14:45 [IST]
    X