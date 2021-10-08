Amidst tensions with China, Taiwan president says not in favour of military confrontation

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 08: Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen said that the country does not seek military confrontation with China, but added that it would do whatever it takes to defend itself. The statement comes in the backdrop of the defence minister of Taiwan expressing concerns that China could launch a full scale invasion as early as 2025.

Ing-wen made the statement on Friday as tensions continue to rise due to the hostile practices by China, Reuters reported.

Why are tensions increasing between China and Taiwan?

China has been claiming Taiwan as its own territory and says that it would be taken by force, if the need arises. Taiwan on the other hand says that it is an independent country and will defend its freedom as well as democracy at any cost.

Taiwan's defence minister Chiu Kuo-cheng while replying to a question by a lawmaker said that the military tensions with China are its worst in more than 40 years. He also noted that the there was an added risk of misfire across the sensitive Taiwan Strait. He said that China already has the required arsenal to take Taiwan by force. The cost of a full scale war for Beijing might be at its lowest by 2025, when a potential invasion seems likely, Chiu Kuo-cheng also said.

Story first published: Friday, October 8, 2021, 9:11 [IST]