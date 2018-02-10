Amidst acronym war, Yeddyurappa comes up with ‘election Hindu’ for Rahul Gandhi

Acronyms are the order of the day in the run up to the much awaited Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018. We have seen TOP, we have heard POT. The latest is 'Election Hindu."

While welcoming Rahul Gandhi to Karnataka, the BJP's state president B S Yeddyurappa referred to him as an 'Election Hindu."

He also claimed that the Congress president would fulfil BJP's dream of a "Congress Mukt Karnataka".

"I heartily welcome #ElectionHindu @OfficeOfRG to Ballari. The #Congress President will fulfil our dream of a #CongressMuktKarnataka," Yeddyurappa said in a tweet.

Stating that Congress has faced setback and BJP has won wherever Rahul Gandhi has campaigned in the past, in another tweet in Kannada he said "Rahul's arrival is like arrival of good fortune for BJP."

In a similar fashion, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rally here on February 4, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah in a welcome tweet had asked him to find time to resolve the inter-state Mahadayi river water row with neighbouring Goa.

During his four-day visit, the first after being made All India Congress Committee chief, Gandhi will be visiting temples, mutts and a Dargha, along with addressing public meetings and conducting a road show by bus.

He is also expected to have corner meetings, interact with farmer union representatives and attend a tribal rally, among other things. Assembly elections in Karnataka are scheduled early this year.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day