Amid TSRTC strike, 'Fake audio clip' of KCR’s office staff goes viral, CMO files complaint

Hyderabad, Oct 15: Amid the ongoing TSRTC strike, a fake audio clip about an alleged conversation between Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's staffer and an unidentified caller 'expressing their opinion' was widely circulated on social media. However, the CMO clarified that it is a 'fake news' and registered a police complaint into the matter.

The development comes amid the ongoing impasse between the Telangana government and the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) over the latter's demand that they be merged with the state government.

In a statement, the CMO said, "Fake news is being reported in a section of print and electronic media for the last couple of days and it was also being spread on social media. The fake news is that someone called up CM office helpline and the staff there have expressed their opinions."

The statement added, "Somebody created a fake audio claiming it was from the CM office staff. The CM office staff have registered a complaint with the City Police Commissioner to stop the spread of this fake news and also take action against the culprits."

Giving details about the incident, Kumar said the complaint has been further sent to the Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) and a case has been registered under relevant Sections.

Over 48,000 TSRTC employees have been on an indefinite strike since October 5 demanding that the corporation be merged with the state government. An employee of the TSRTC has committed suicide over the issue.

The Chief Minister, however, has made it clear that there will be no talks with the protesters.