    Amidst rise in COVID-19 cases, stringent guidelines issued in Maharashtra, Punjab

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Mar 19: Amidst the rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, fresh curbs have been imposed.

    Maharashtra

    The government of Maharashtra in the fresh guidelines said that all dramas and auditoriums will operate at 50 per cent capacity. The guidelines would remain in effect till March 31. No entry will be allowed without wearing of masks.

    All private offices will function at 50 per cent capacity. No political and cultural events will be permitted in theatres and auditoriums. If the norms are violated, the premises will be shut down till the time the COVID-19 is notified as a disaster by the Centre.

    While the government has told private offices to function at 50 per cent capacity, the department heads of government and semi-government offices will decide on the required number of staff. The manufacturing sector can function at 100 per cent capacity, the guidelines said.

    On the restrictions in Punjab, ANI reported that cinema halls to operate at 50 per cent capacity and not more than 100 persons in a mall at any time. From next week, one hour of silence to be observed in the state every Saturday, 11am-12 noon, for those who lost their lives to Covid, with no vehicles to ply at this time.

    Read more about:

    maharashtra coronavirus theatres

