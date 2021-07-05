Explained: What is the result tabulation portal for Class 12 that CBSE has developed

Amid pandemic, CBSE to hold two Board Exams for 2022 batch, focus on internal assessment

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 05: Amid the COVID-19 uncertainity, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to rationalise the syllabus for the academic session 2021-22 for Classes 10 and 12.

Academic session will be divided into two terms

The syllabus for the academic session 2021-22 will be divided into two terms by following a systemic approach by looking into the interconnectivity of concepts and topics by the subjects experts and the board will conduct examinations at the end of each term on the basis of the bifurcated syllabus. This has been done to increase the probability of having a Board conducted classes X and XII examinations at the end of the academic session.

Academic session 2021-22 of class 10th & 12th to be divided into 2 terms with approx 50% syllabus in each term. Syllabus for Board examination 2021-22 will be rationalized similar to that of last academic session to be notified in July 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education pic.twitter.com/8vyfPUhWX7 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021

Syllabus to be rationalised

The syllabus for the Board examination 2021-22 will be rationalised similar to that of the last academic session to be notified in July 2021. For academic transactions, however, schools will follow the curriculum and syllabus released by the Board. Schools will also use alternative academic calendar and inputs from the NCERT on transacting the curriculum.

More focus on internal assessment

Efforts will be made to make internal assessment/practical/project work more credible and valid as per the guidelines and moderation policy to be announced by the Board to ensure fair distribution of marks.

Details of CBSE curriculum transaction

Schools will continue teaching in distance mode till the authorities permit in-person mode of teaching in schools.

For Classes 9 and 10, internal assessment (throughout the year-irrespective of Term I and II) would include the three periodic tests, student enrichment, portfolio and practical work/speaking listening activities/project.

For Classes 11 and 12, internal assessment (throughout the year-irrespective of Term I and II) would include end of topic or unit tests/exploratory activities/practicals/ projects.

Schools would create a student profile for all assessment undertaken over the year and retain the evidences in digital format.

CBSE will facilitate schools to upload marks of internal assessment on the CBSE IT platform.

Guidelines for internal assessment for all subjects will also be released along with the rationalised term-wise divided syllabus for the session 2021-22. The Board would also provide additional resources like sample assessments, question banks, teacher training etc. for more reliable and valid internal assessments.