Converted to Islam and sold: How radicals are trapping gullible women in Kerala

Amid Kaali controversy, director's old tweet targetting Modi goes viral

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 05: Director Leena Manimekalai has drawn flak on social media for hurting religious sentiments with the depiction of Goddess Kali.

Amid the controversy, Leena's old tweet saying that she will give up her citizenship if Modi becomes country's PM again has gone viral on social media.

"I will surrender my passports, ration card, pan card and my citizenship if ever Modi becomes this country's PM in my lifetime. I swear!," Leena had tweeted in 2013.

The old tweet has evoked widespread condemnation on Twitter.

For the unversed, the Madurai-born filmmaker shared the poster of "Kaali" on the microblogging site on Saturday and said the film was part of the 'Rhythms of Canada' segment at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto.

Manimekalai also urged people to watch the film to understand the context behind the poster.

"The film is about the events during Kaali's strolls through the streets of Toronto city one fine evening. If they watch the movie, they will put the hashtag 'love you Leena Manimekalai' rather than 'Arrest Leena Manimekalai'," she added in reply to another article.

"Kaali" is yet to be shown to Indian audiences.

Uttar Pradesh Police has lodged an FIR against director Leena Manimekalai for deliberately hurting religious sentiments by tweeting a poster of her new documentary film 'Kaali', where a woman dressed as the Goddess is shown smoking a cigarette.

The Delhi Police IFSO unit has filed the FIR under IPC sections 153A and 295A.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, July 5, 2022, 14:43 [IST]