No religious procession without affidavit orders Yogi

    New Delhi, Apr 19: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday ordered that an affidavit from the organiser would be mandatory for those taking out any religious procession in the state. The order comes in the backdrop of the violence in Delhi that broke out when a Hanuman Jayanti procession was being taken out.

    Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath directed officials to remain extra vigilant as Eid and Akshya Tritiya are likely to coincide on the same day. Before giving permission an affidavit should be taken from the organiser. Permission should be given only to those religious processions which are traditional and new events shall not be given permission, the CM said.

    He also directed the police to deal sternly with those issuing statements to vitiate communal harmony and ensure that religious programmes and worship are held at the designated place and they should not disrupt traffic.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 14:03 [IST]
    X