Amid crisis, Sachin Pilot to chair Rajasthan PCC meet on Wednesday

    Jaipur, May 28: Amid political crisis in Rajasthan after LS polls debacle and rumours flying thick and fast that the ruling party MLAs were 'unhappy' with the Gehlot government, the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee will meet on Wednesday at party headquarters.

    The meeting will be presided by the Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot in which AICC general secretary Avinash Pandey and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will also be present, a PTI report quoted party spokesperson as saying.

    Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot
    The unrest in the party started after the May 23 Lok Sabha results in which PM Modi-led NDA stormed to power bagging 352 of the 542 LoK Sabha seats. For Congress it was a double blow as the party failed to cash in on the recent assembly wins in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh drawing a zero out of 25 in first and just one out of 29 in the second state. The development led to speculations of BSP withdrawing support to the government.

    [Congress biggies in huddle at Rahul's residents; Priyanka, Gehlot, Pilot present]

    Tomorrow's meeting will be the first executive committee meeting after the party's debacle in Lok Sabha polls wherein Congress could not win even a single seat out of the 25 parliamentary constituencies in the state. Party leaders said that the meeting will brainstorm on the reasons of party's poor performance in the recent polls.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 20:09 [IST]
