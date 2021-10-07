Amer Kamra fitness entrepreneur guiding thousands of people through his online ventures

News

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Successful entrepreneurs don't expect to land a million-dollar sale the same day by lying in bed all day. They understand that they must act in order for this to occur. They put in the effort and go above and beyond to achieve their objectives. Amer Kamra is one such fitness entrepreneur who is No. 1 Online Transformation Coach and Personal Trainer of the Year named by world Physique Magazine.

About Amer & his journey

Hailing from Toronto, Canada, Amer is also known as Amer the Hammer. He graduated from George Brown College in 2008 with a degree in Architectural Engineering. Amer began his modelling career while in college and has been in numerous commercial campaigns. In 2011, he competed in a fitness competition in Kansas City, Missouri, to win the title of the youngest male pro fitness model. He became a professional bodybuilder at the age of 22 and is known as the world's youngest pro bodybuilder.

Now he has been a long-time industry figure and is widely regarded as one of the best at what he does. Amer is also the founder of Hammer Fitness, a platform through which he can share his energy and enthusiasm with the rest of the world.

Many prominent celebrities from many areas follow his advice to stay in shape. Amer believes that anything is possible for everyone who puts their mind to it. "You must concentrate on your objectives, and staying healthy should be a regular habit that helps your mind stay fresh and alert, " he said.

From fitness model to coach and now an entrepreneur with his Hammer Fitness, he has transformed his life. In the last decade or so, he's become a household figure in the fitness industry. He became known among elite fitness athletes and trainers around the world as a result of his consistent hard work and disciplined lifestyle.

Guiding through Social Media

He uses his social media platforms to assist people in achieving their fitness objectives. In the future, he hopes to keep doing the same thing and assisting people in staying fit, during the time of the pandemic.

Amer is now building his teaching business through social media platforms as well as his website. From commercial model to top fitness influencer and entrepreneur, he's come a long way.

Life is never simple for anyone, including Amer. He has overcome all of life's challenges and is now a well-known figure in the fitness field.

It's always uplifting to see someone like Amer Kamra encouraging others to live a healthy and happy life.

You can also follow him on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/amerthehammer/?utm_medium=copy_link

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 16:18 [IST]