Ambani security case: Sachin Waze to remain in NIA custody till April 7

New Delhi, Apr 03: A special NIA court on Saturday extended the custody of Sachin Waze, suspended Mumbai police officer, in the probe into recovery of explosives from car near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, till April 7.

The NIA arrested Waze for his alleged involvement in placing the explosives-laden vehicle on Carmichael Road near billionaire Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia on February 25.

Waze was arrested under IPC sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) 465 (forgery), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc with intent to commit forgery), 506(2) (punishment for criminal intimidation, 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and relevant provisions of the Explosive Substances Act.

Credited with eliminating 63 alleged criminals in 'encounters', Waze, a 1990-batch officer of the state cadre, was suspended in 2004 over his role in the custodial death of a 2002 Ghatkopar blast suspect Khwaja Yunus and was reinstated last year.

Waze, who led the team that arrested journalist Arnab Goswami in November last year in a suicide abetment case, had joined Shiv Sena while he was under suspension. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray recently said Waze was a member of Shiv Sena till 2008.