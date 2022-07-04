YouTube
    Amaravati residents get threat calls for backing Nupur Sharma

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jul 04: Days after it was found that the murder of Umesh Kolhe, a pharmacist from Amaravati was not due to robbery, many have reported that they are getting threats on WhatsApp for backing suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

    Many persons in Amaravati have said that they have got messages threatening to slit their throat as they backed Sharma. They have been also told to apologise or face dire consequences, an India Today report said.

    Amaravati residents get threat calls for backing Nupur Sharma

    The report also said that such messages and calls were made to a doctor and a mobile shop owner. The report also said that the an organisation called Raiba Helpline run by Irfan Shaikh the mastermind in the Kolhe murder case was behind these calls.

    There were also protests in Amaravati as the police had failed to act. However with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) taking over the Kolhe murder case and the change in government in Maharashtra the police have started to act.

    The police have now approached these persons who have been receiving these threat calls and have also recorded their statements. The police have taken down the mobile numbers of the persons of those making these calls. One person has been identified as Baba and the organisation behind this is said to be the Raiba Helpline that was run by Shaikh.

    Story first published: Monday, July 4, 2022, 16:13 [IST]
    X