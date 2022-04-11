All you need to know about Trikut Parvat Deoghar Ropeway

New Delhi, Apr 11: Located at Deoghar, Trikut ropeway is the major tourist attraction in the Trikut Pahar. The Ropeway takes the Tourists to the top of the main peak.

Trikut Pahar is the only tourist destination in Jharkhand where ropeway is used. It is one of the highest vertical ropeways and has a maximum lens angle of 44 degrees.

It has been built some 20 km from Baba Baidyanath Temple and is about 766-metres-long. The Trikut hill is 392-metres-high.

There are a total of 26 cabins available for tourists in Trikut Ropeway, in which four people can sit in each cabin and it is only 8 to 10 minutes to reach the peak. And after reaching the peak, the view from there is very spectacular. The thrilling panoramic 360-degree view of Deoghar is worth seeing.

The Ropeway offers picturesque views of Deogha and enthralls tourists with a ride amid rocky terrain. It provides a completed panoramic view of the scenery and landscape around.

There are lovely views of the mountain, and solar panels situated in Tapovan Pahar (The first solar energy hub in Jharkhand) are visible from the top of the hill.

If you are an adventure lover, you can take stairs and a trekking route to reach the hilltop. Trekking at the Trikut Pahar will be an adventurous and fulfilling experience for you. Trekking normally takes 2-hour while the ropeway would cost you around Rs.150.

Trikut Pahar Ropeway Timing and Fee

Ropeway service starts from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Entry closes after 4:00 PM and only tourists who have gone to the hill can return.

What is the ticket price for Trikut Parvat Ropeway?

The ropeway fee is Rs 130 per person and Rs 65 for a child. This is a two-way travel fare.

Trikut Pahar History

Trikut Parvat is also a popular place for Pilgrimage. In the dense forest on the uphill lies the famous Trikutachal Mahadeva Temple or Trikut Parvat Temple and Saint Dayananda's Ashram.

There is a belief that while Ravana was taking Shivlinga to Lanka from Kailash through this route, he landed at the hilltop in the middle of his voyage; hence, one of the points on the Trikut Hill is named Ravana's Helipad.

