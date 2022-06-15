All India Radio, DD News score high on trust factor

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jun 15: All India Radio and DD News have ranked high in the overall trust scores in a report by the Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2022.

    All India Radio features second on the list, while Doordarshan is at the fourth place. 72 per cent of the respondents said that they trust All India Radio, while in the case of DD news it was 71 per cent.

    Trust on Doordarshan and @AkashvaniAIR continues to be high @prasarbharati
    @PBNS_India, former CEO Prasar Bharati, Shashi Shekhar Vempati said on Twitter.

    Good to see @ddnewslive, @airnewsalerts score high on Reach, he said in another tweet.

    India registered a small increase in news trust, improving its overall position among the 46 markets, the report said. Legacy print brands and public broadcasters such as DD News and All India Radio continue to enjoy high trust among the survey respondents, while 24 hour television news channels are less well trusted along with newer digital brands such as The Print and The Wire, the report said.

    X