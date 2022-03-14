All adults above 60 years of age can get booster doses from Wednesday, says Health minister

New Delhi, Mar 14: India will start vaccinating children in the 12-14 age group against Covid from Wednesday, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has tweeted.

All adults above 60 years of age will be able to get booster doses. So far, only those with illnesses above 60 could get the third dose of vaccine apart from frontline and health workers.

"The government has also decided that the condition of co-morbidity for Covid-19 precaution dose for population over 60 years of age will be removed forthwith. Hence, from 16th March 2022 onwards, the entire population above 60 years of age will be eligible for precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine," the statement further underlined.

Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 14:41 [IST]