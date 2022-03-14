YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    All adults above 60 years of age can get booster doses from Wednesday, says Health minister

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 14: India will start vaccinating children in the 12-14 age group against Covid from Wednesday, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has tweeted.

    All adults above 60 years of age can get booster doses from Wednesday, says Health minister

    All adults above 60 years of age will be able to get booster doses. So far, only those with illnesses above 60 could get the third dose of vaccine apart from frontline and health workers.

    "The government has also decided that the condition of co-morbidity for Covid-19 precaution dose for population over 60 years of age will be removed forthwith. Hence, from 16th March 2022 onwards, the entire population above 60 years of age will be eligible for precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine," the statement further underlined.

    More HEALTH MINISTER News  

    Read more about:

    health minister Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 14:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 14, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X