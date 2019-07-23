Akhilesh Yadav set to lose Z plus security

  • search
    New Delhi, July 23: Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav is set to lose his Z+ security. The order was signed yesterday and will be conveyed to the National Security Guards.

    Sources say that the NSG will be intimated about the same today, following which the Z+category black cat commandos security will be withdrawn.

    File photo of Akhilesh Yadav
    File photo of Akhilesh Yadav

    The issue had cropped up in 2016 itself when the security granted to Yadav had been reviewed. The cover by the National Security Guards is reviewed yearly. The threat perception is discussed and a report submitted by the Protection Review Group.

    'Jungle-raj' prevailing in UP, Akhilesh asks state govt to wake up

    There have been complaints from the NSG to downsize the number of those protected by the NSG. Some have said that the job is a demoralising one and hence a review should be held regularly to downsize the number of politicians on this list.

    In India there are four categories of protection. They are the Z plus, Z, Y and X. Those getting NSG protection falling under the Z pl;us category. The Prime Minister and the former PMs are protected by the Special Protection Group of SPG.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 10:35 [IST]
