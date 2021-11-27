Aircel Maxis case: Delhi court summons Chidambaram, son Karti

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 27: A Delhi court on Saturday issued summons to former Union Minister P Chidambaram, his son Karti Chidambaram and others in regard to the Aircel Maxis case.

The summons were issued following the charge sheets filed by probe agencies Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the matter.

The cases relate to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Rs 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal when Chidambaram was finance minister.

The CBI is probing how Chidambaram, 73, when finance minister in 2006, granted FIPB approval to a foreign firm, when only the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) was empowered to do it.

The ED is also probing a separate money laundering case in the Aircel-Maxis matter, in which the Chidambarams have been questioned by the agency.

P Chidambaram and his son are currently out on bail in the present matter.