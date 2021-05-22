Air India suffers massive cyber attack: Credit card details, passport info of passengers leaked

Bangladesh visit: PM Modi uses new VVIP aircraft for 1st time on foreign trip

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 22: In a major data breach, National carrier Air India has reported a massive cybersecurity attack, leading to leak of personal data of 45 lakhpassengers including credit card information.

Personal data - including name, date of birth, contact information, passport information, ticket information and credit card data - which was registered between August 11, 2011, and February 3, 2021, has been leaked of a certain number of Air India's passengers, the statement issued by the airline said.

"While we and our data processor continue to take remedial actions...We would also encourage passengers to change passwords wherever applicable to ensure safety of their personal data," it said.

Data of 4.5 million passengers - which includes Air India's passengers - across the world has been "affected" due to the cyberattack on SITA, the statement said.

SITA is based out of Geneva in Switzerland.

By end of 2021, India will be in position to vaccinate its adult population: Harsh Vardhan

"Air India would like to inform its valued customers that its passenger service system provider has informed about a sophisticated cyber attack it was subjected to in the last week of February 2021," the airline said.

It has also advised passengers to changer their passwords and other necessary details to avoid any further loss.

"Following measures to ensure safety of data immediately taken-investigating data security incident, securing compromised servers, engaging external specialists of data security incidents,notifying and liaising with credit card issuers, resetting passwords of Air India FFP prog," Air India said.

Story first published: Saturday, May 22, 2021, 8:07 [IST]