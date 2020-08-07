YouTube
  • search
    Pilot dead after Air India Express plane skids off runway in Kerala

    By
    |

    Kozhikode, Aug 07: An Air India Express flight with 190 passengers on board en route from Dubai skidded off the runway while landing at Karipur Airport, Kozhikode on Friday evening. According to preliminary reports the pilot has been killed so far and 40 passengers are believed to be injured.

    Air India Express plane skids off runway during landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode

    The Air India Express flight was about to land at Kerala's Kozhikode when the incident happened.

    There were total 184 passengers, including 10 infants and 6 crew members, including two pilots, onboard Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) that skidded during landing at Karipur Airport today: Air India Express said.

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter.

    ''A Dubai-Kozhikode Air India Express flight fell down into the valley after landing at Runway 10 of Karipur Airport & broke down in two pieces. There were 191 people on board. Visibility was 2000 meter at the time of landing,'' DGCA said in a statement on Friday.

    According to reports, the Kozhikkode airport is a tabletop airport like the one in Mangaluru.

