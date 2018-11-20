  • search

Air hostess Anissia Batra death case: Delhi High Court grants bail to in-laws

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 20: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to the in-laws of a flight attendant Anissia Batra, who allegedly committed suicide in Panchsheel Park on July.

    Anissia's parents had filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws, accusing them of having a role in her death. They claimed that Mayank, a software engineer in Gurgaon, used to physically abuse her.

    Air hostess Anissia Batra death case: Delhi High Court grants bail to in-laws
    Anissia Batra

    The in-laws had approached the High Court after the trial court denied them anticipatory bail on July 20. On July 23, the High Court had granted them protection from arrest, which was being extended from time to time.

    Also Read | 'Anissia Batra wanted to call police moments before she died'

    Mayank's parents moved the anticipatory bail application, claiming they had no role in the matter, and any dispute between their son and daughter-in-law was their internal matter.

    On July 17, a court had sent Mayank, who was arrested on July 16, to 14-day judicial remand after police moved an application saying the accused was not required for custodial questioning.

    Anissia, who worked with a German airline, allegedly jumped off the terrace of her house on July 13, after sending a message to her friend and husband that she was ending her life.

    Mayank rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead. Her family has alleged that her husband used to physically abuse her.

    Read more about:

    delhi high court suicide new delhi air hostess bail petition

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 20, 2018, 11:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 20, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue