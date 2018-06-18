AIIMS MBBS Result 2018 declared

The AIIMS MBBS Result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The result was declared both rank-wise and roll number-wise. After the declaration of the entrance exam result, counselling will begin for the qualified candidates.

Last year the result was declared on June 15, 2017. A total of 28,4,737 students had appeared for the exam, out of which 4905 qualified.

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the same today aiimsexams.org.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day