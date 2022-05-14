YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    AIIMS Jodhpur in collaboration with Microsoft to set up Mixed Reality Center of Excellence'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 14: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur on Friday announced a collaboration with Microsoft India to set up a 'Mixed Reality Center of Excellence' for transforming healthcare education and services in the country, news agency PTI reported.

    AIIMS Jodhpur in collaboration with Microsoft to set up Mixed Reality Center of Excellence
    AIIMS-Microsoft to collaborate (Image Courtesy: @aiims_jodhpur)

    According to a statement, the two organisations will establish a Mixed Reality Centre of Excellence at AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), Jodhpur, which will provide medical care, build stronger remote healthcare capabilities and facilitate learning opportunities for staff and students.

    With this collaboration, AIIMS Jodhpur will set up a Mixed Reality Healthcare Lab to provide enhanced learning opportunities for medical students using mixed reality -- the technology of combining real and virtual world.

    The initiative is aimed at digital innovation and collaboration in healthcare services, medical education and research. "The joint initiative is an extension of the government's ongoing engagement to transform last-mile delivery of world-class healthcare services in India using innovative and advanced technology platforms," the statement said.

    "AIIMS Jodhpur will also pilot mixed reality-enabled remote healthcare services at Sirohi district close to Jodhpur, to strengthen healthcare services delivery to underserved locations," it added.

    Comments

    More AIIMS News  

    Read more about:

    aiims microsoft corporation jodhpur

    Story first published: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 14:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 14, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X