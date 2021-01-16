AIIMS Delhi vaccinates first Indian as PM launches India’s historic drive

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 16: A sanitation worker became the first person to receive vaccine jab at AIIMS, Delhi on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched nation-wide covid-19 vaccination drive. Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.

Launching the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination program through video conferencing, Modi said people who need it the most will get the corona vaccine first.

When PM Modi got emotional while kicking off the historic vaccine drive

He stressed that this type of large-scale vaccination campaign has never before been run in history. He pointed out that India is vaccinating three crore people in its first phase of vaccination. Modi added that in the second phase, 30 crore people will be vaccinated. He said there are only three countries in the world with a population over 300 million - India, China and America.

The Prime Minister praised those scientists who had been involved in making the vaccine against Corona for the past several months. He exuded pride how two Made in India vaccines were readied in such a short period.

Modi highlighted the need to have two doses of corona vaccine. Between the first and second doses, a gap of about one month will be kept. The body will develop the immunity against the corona only 2 weeks after the second dose. He said India's fight against COVID 19 has been one of self-confidence and self-reliance.