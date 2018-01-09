Ahmedabad: 4 killed after fire breaks out in grocery shop

At least four people were killed and several feared trapped after a fire broke out in a grocery shop in Ahmedabad's Naranpura. Six fire tenders being at the spot.

Fire breaks out in grocery shop. Photo credit: ANI
Fire breaks out in grocery shop. Photo credit: ANI

The fire reportedly broke out early morning on Tuesday in the shop located in Vardan Tower of the locality.

Fire department officials reached the spot and managed to take out three dead bodies. However, at least another five are feared trapped here.

