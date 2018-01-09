Ahmedabad: 4 killed after fire breaks out in grocery shop

At least four people were killed and several feared trapped after a fire broke out in a grocery shop in Ahmedabad's Naranpura. Six fire tenders being at the spot.

The fire reportedly broke out early morning on Tuesday in the shop located in Vardan Tower of the locality.

4 dead after fire broke out at a grocery store in Ahmedabad's Naranpura area. Fire doused now. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/HLg3QtIbqD — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2018

Fire department officials reached the spot and managed to take out three dead bodies. However, at least another five are feared trapped here.

