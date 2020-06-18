Ahead of voting on new map, Nepal’s Army chief inspects border post near Kalapani

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 18: A day before the voting on the new map on Wednesday, Nepal's Army Chief General Purna Chandra Thapa inspected a new security post at Changru near Kalapani on Wednesday.

A boundary row has been sparked off after Nepal staked a claim to Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. The General was accompanied by Shailendra Khanl, the Chief of the Armed Police Force that guards the Nepal border.

The post was set up. On May 8, following the inauguration of the Dharchula-Lipulekh road on the Mansarovar Yatra trail by Indian Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh.

Last month, Army Chief, General M M Naravane had said that there is reason to believe that Kathmandu's objection to the road via Lipulekh has been at the best of someone else. The Army chief was apparently hitting at a Chinese hand.

The bill on the new map was clearly unanimously by the House of Representatives. The Bill is currently in the Rashtriya Sabha, which is scheduled to vote today. Once cleared the Bill would have to get the assent from the President.