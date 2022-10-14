Ahead of his re-election, posters calling Xi Jinping a dictatorial traitor surface in China

As Xi Jinping eyes for 3rd term, a look at list of longest serving presidents of China

New Delhi, Oct 14: Days before Chinese President, Xi Jinping is set to get re-elected at the 20th Congress of the ruling Communist Party of China, he was left red-faced after banners calling for his ouster surfaced in Beijing.

A Beijing based journalist said on Twitter that the banners had slogans criticised China's zero COVID-19 policy, calls for lockdowns and also promoting the need for a revolutionary change. Another banner called Xi a dictatorial traitor.

China rules out rolling back zero-COVID policy amid rare public protests against President Xi

Smoke was seen billowing from the roadway where the banners had been placed at the Haitian district.

The banners were later removed after videos and images of the same were circulated on the social media.

Another banner read, 'we do not want COVID-19 tests. We want to eat and we do not want lockdowns. Let us strike from schools and from work and remove the dictatorial traitor Xi Jinping one of the slogans also read.

Two protest banners were hung on a #Beijing Third Ring Road bridge today. There was also a fire. The banners opposed Zero #Covid measures, calling for an end to lockdowns, promoting revolutionary change in this country adding "we need to vote; we don't want to be slaves". #China https://t.co/Vdb64jjaFv — Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) October 13, 2022

China's zero COVID-19 policy has led to severe restrictions such a lockdowns and other curbs. The Chinese citizens had hoped that the zero COVID-19 policy would come to an end after the 20th Congress. However they were in for a shock after the Chinese state media vowed in an editorial never to lie flat on virus controls.

Officials have also rushed to curb outbreaks across the country and new lockdowns have been imposed in major cities such as Shanghai.

Jinping's re-election will break the two five-year tenure limits set by his successors to avoid any danger of a state being dominated by a single leader.

Friday, October 14, 2022