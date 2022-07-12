National emblem: Opposition parties irked by 'aggressive lions'

New Delhi, July 12: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the National Emblem atop the new Parliament building, the Opposition has slammed the move for giving the national symbol, adapted from the Lion Capital of Ashoka, a makeover.

The Opposition parties highlighted that the statue shows "lions with bared fangs" showing "aggression", while the original one, they say, is sitting gracefully.

Lawyer and politician Prashant Bhushan slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the cast of the national emblem on the roof of the new Parliament building.

"From Gandhi to Godse; From our national emblem with lions sitting majestically & peacefully; to the new national emblem unveiled for the top of the new Parliament building under construction at Central Vista; Angry lions with bared fangs. This is Modi's new India," Prashant Bhushan said.

From Gandhi to Godse; From our national emblem with lions sitting majestically & peacefully; to the new national emblem unveiled for the top of the new Parliament building under construction at Central Vista; Angry lions with bared fangs.

This is Modi's new India! pic.twitter.com/cWAduxPlWR — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) July 12, 2022

"Narendra Modi Ji, please observe the face of the Lion, whether it is representing the statue of Great Sarnath or a distorted version of GIR lion. Please check it and if it needs, mend the same, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said on Twitter.

@narendramodi Ji, please observe the face of the Lion, whether it is representing the statue of Great #Sarnath or a distorted version of GIR lion. please check it and if it needs, mend the same. — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) July 12, 2022

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi tweeted that the "parliament and the national emblem belong to the people of India and not one man".

Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal tweeted that the lions in the national emblem are known to have a mild expression, but those on the new sculpture appear to have a "man-eater tendency".

मूल कृति के चेहरे पर सौम्यता का भाव तथा अमृत काल में बनी मूल कृति की नक़ल के चेहरे पर इंसान, पुरखों और देश का सबकुछ निगल जाने की आदमखोर प्रवृति का भाव मौजूद है।



हर प्रतीक चिन्ह इंसान की आंतरिक सोच को प्रदर्शित करता है। इंसान प्रतीकों से आमजन को दर्शाता है कि उसकी फितरत क्या है। pic.twitter.com/EaUzez104N — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) July 11, 2022

Rajya Sabha MP of Trinamool Congress, Jawhar Sircar, said the new statue of lions is unnecessarily aggressive and disproportionate. "Insult to our national symbol, the majestic Ashokan Lions. Original is on the left, graceful, regally confident. The one on the right is Modi's version, put above the new Parliament building - snarling, unnecessarily aggressive and disproportionate. Shame! Change it immediately," he said.

Insult to our national symbol, the majestic Ashokan Lions. Original is on the left, graceful, regally confident. The one on the right is Modi’s version, put above new Parliament building — snarling, unnecessarily aggressive and disproportionate. Shame! Change it immediately! pic.twitter.com/luXnLVByvP — Jawhar Sircar (@jawharsircar) July 12, 2022

In a series of tweets, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said, "Truth be told, transition from Satyameva Jayate to Singhameva Jayate has long been completed in spirit." She also tweeted side-by-side pictures of the old national emblem and the one on the top of the new Parliament building.

Sanjay Singh, Rajya Sabha member from Aam Aadmi Party, tweeted in Hindi, "I want to ask 130 crore Indians whether those who change the national symbol should be called "anti-national" or not."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Monday unveiled the cast of the national emblem atop the new Parliament building in the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh. The national emblem is made of bronze, weighs 9,500 kg and is 6.5 metre high. A supporting steel structure weighing around 6,500 Kg has been constructed to support the emblem, a government note said.

The State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005 lays down that the state emblem "shall conform to the designs as set out in Appendix I or Appendix II" of the Act.

Earlier, Opposition leaders had hit out at Modi flouting constitutional norms and not inviting opposition leaders for the unveiling ceremony.

The BJP dismissed the criticism terming it politically motivated. "It is unfortunate that the opposition parties have come out with another set of unfounded allegations, which smacks of their political motive," BJP chief spokesperson and national media in-charge Anil Baluni said, as quoted by PTI.