After massage and extensive meal, video of man sweeping floor, arranging Satyendar Jain's bed surfaces

New Delhi, Nov 27: After massage video and clip of lavish meal, yet another purported video from Tihar Jail has been leaked showcasing a man cleaning the floors and preparing bed of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain.

In the clip shared by news agency ANI, house-keeping services being provided to the jail cell of Aam Aadmi Party leader. This is fourth such purported to be leaked from the jail.

The Four Videos

The first video was leaked on November 19 in which the minister was getting body massage. The AAP underplayed the incident saying that Jain was getting physiotherapy. Later, it was reported that the person who was giving massage was not a therapist but a rape accused named Rinku. Reportedly, he is charged with rape under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) law, the report said.

The second purported clip, which surfaced on November 23, was seen having an elaborate and extensive meal. This came a day after Jain's counsel told the court that the Minister had lost 28 kg of weight during his custody. Sources had told ANI that Jain had put on eight kg.

In the third purported video that came out on November 26, Jain was seen having a conversation with some people, including currently suspended Jail superintendent Ajit Kumar.

Reacting to this clip, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed AAP and termed it as "AAP ka darbar of Bhrashtachar".

The series of video clip have emerged when Delhi is prepping up for the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) polls.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi has 250 wards that will go to polls on December 4 and the result will be announced on December 7.

10 People Deployed for Jain's service in jail?

As many as 10 people have been deployed for the service of Jain inside the jail, according to a report in India Today. Sources have told the website that two people are supervisors and eight will lookafter Jain's needs including cleaning room.