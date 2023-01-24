After Hyderabad, BBC’s documentary on PM Modi to be screened in 200 locations in Kerala

Here is what US said on BBC’s documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India has denounced the BBC's documentary on PM Modi and called it a propaganda piece to push a discredited narrative

New Delhi, Jan 24: A major controversy has erupted over the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Now the CPI (M)'s Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has said that it would screen the documentary, India: The Modi Question at 200 different venues in Kerala on January 24 and January 25. Reports said that the youth wing president of the CPI(M) informed that it would screen the documentary at Poojappura on Tuesday at 6 pm.

Let the people see the fascist face of the Sangh Parivar outfits. We will go ahead with the plan and more screenings will be done at other places too in the coming days, DYFI state president, V K Sanoj said.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) will also hold the screening of the documentary at Mangattuparamba campus of Kannur university at 2 pm. This would be followed by screenings at the Cochin University of Science and Technology in Kochi and the government law school in Ernakulam.

The Youth Congress too has said that it would follow the same. Youth Congress (Kerala) president Shafi Parambil said that historic facts have always remained on the hostile side of Modi and the Sangh Parivar. Reminders of betrayal, genocide and apology cannot be hidden by using power, he said.

The BJP however has asked the Kerala government to stop the screening of the documentary. Union Minister, V Muraleedharan said that the documentary's screening should not be allowed at all. Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan should intervene in the matter immediately.

On January 23, the documentary was screened at the Hyderabad Central University by the Students Islamic Organisation and Muslim Student Federation. Nearly 70 students attended the screening prompting the ABVP to complain about the same with the University. The University has assured to look into the matter and has sought a detailed report.

Background:

The BBC had recently aired a two party documentary attacking PM Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister during the Godhra Riots of 2002. India has however denounced this calling it a propaganda piece designed to push a discredited narrative.

The documentary uses the already discredited statements of Sanjiv Bhatt and R B Sreekumar to attack PM Modi. The BBC also used the claims of Babu Bajrangi and Haresh Bhatt. They admitted that they were reading the script given by a journalist to try and defame PM Modi.

