After bike, now Rahul Gandhi hops on bicylce as Yatra heads for Ujjain

New Delhi, Nov 28: A day after his bike ride was captured in pictures and videos, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen riding bicycle briefly as the Bharat Jodo Yatra headed for Ujjain from Indore on Monday, the sixth day of its Madhya Pradesh leg. The 3,500 km long padayatra started in the morning from Indore's Bada Ganpati square, according to the news agency PTI.

The foot march started in the morning from Indore's Bada Ganpati square. A cyclist joined the yatra after which Gandhi was seen riding his bicycle briefly.

People showering flowers while Rahul Gandhi rides a bicycle ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QtxuHhwdRS — Ankit Mayank (@mr_mayank) November 28, 2022

Famous Urdu poet Rahat Indori's son Satlaj Rahat also joined the yatra and said he presented to Rahul Gandhi two books dedicated to his late father, including the latter's autobiography.

The yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, will cover a distance of 380 km in the Malwa-Nimar region of western Madhya Pradesh in 12 days before entering Rajasthan on December 4, as per the schedule announced by the party. The foot march entered Madhya Pradesh on November 23 at Bodarli village in Burhanpur district from neighbouring Maharashtra.

In the last six days, the yatra has completed more than half of its journey in Madhya Pradesh. The march led by Gandhi has so far covered Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone and Indore districts in MP.

Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra has completed nearly half of its journey, covering seven states in the past 77 days on November 23. The Yatra has so far covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana before entering Maharashtra.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, is expected to cover a distance of 3,570-km. It will end in Kashmir next year. The mass contact programme aims to revive the connect at the grassroots.

Earlier on Sunday, wearing a helmet, Rahul rode a motorcycle over a blue carpet as security personnel cleared the road ahead. His bike ride in Mhow followed an encounter with two animal lovers who were tailing his rally on the bike with their dog Marvel.

Earlier, a boy gave his piggy bank covered with red cloth to Rahul Gandhi during Yatra in Madhya Pradesh. In a thank you note, the Wayanad MP said the sacrifice and selflessness are the values inculcated during childhood.

It has been also alleged that 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were raised during the Yatra in MP. The BJP leaders alleged that slogans of Pakistan Zindabad are being raised in the yatra to disturb the peace of the country.

Story first published: Monday, November 28, 2022, 10:57 [IST]