    After Amul, Mother Dairy to be costlier by Rs 2 per litre from tomorrow

    New Delhi, May 24: Mother Dairy, the leading milk supplier in the national capital region, Friday hiked milk prices by up to Rs 2 per litre, effective Saturday, citing higher procurement cost from farmers.

    The company has increased the prices of only poly pack milk and not bulk vended milk, also known as token milk.

    The decision comes days after Amul hiked milk prices by Rs 2 per litre.

    "Mother Dairy to raise the consumer prices of its poly pack milk variants in Delhi NCR from May 25, 2019. The 1 litre pack has been increased by Re 1 only and the 500 ml pack by Rs 2 a litre, effectively impacting the consumer by Re 1 per pack," the company said.

    Amul's increased prices have already been implemented across the country. The prices have been increased because of an increase in production cost, Amul said. Amul had last revised milk prices two years back in March 2017. Rs 2 per litre price has been increased on all six Amul brands being sold in major markets of Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, West Bengal, Kolkata, Uttaranchal, Maharasthra and other states.

    (with PTI inputs)

    Friday, May 24, 2019, 17:45 [IST]
