AFSPA in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland extended for 6 months from today

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Oct 01: The Central government has extended the Armed Police Special Power Act (AFSPA) in parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland for the next six months effective from today, October 1.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the AFSPA has been extended in three districts namely Tirap, Changlang and Longding and also in the areas falling under the jurisdiction of Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations, according to a notification issued by Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday.

Besides, It has been extended to nine districts of Nagaland for a period of six months, according to the notification.

The AFSPA act is enforced in most of the northeast because of the law and order situation. It gives special rights to Armed Forces in 'disturbed areas' to search, arrest, and also to open fire if necessary for the maintenance of law and order.

The ministry has also declared the nine districts and 16 police stations in four other districts of Nagaland as 'disturbed area' for the period of six months.

Nine districts in Nagaland including Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, Peren and Zunheboto have been marked as 'disturbed', according to the notification.

Story first published: Saturday, October 1, 2022, 16:10 [IST]