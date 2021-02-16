Advocate’s clerk found guilty of sexual harassment by SC committee

BCI will not implement rule to scrap 1 year LLM course this year

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 16: The Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee (GSICC) of the Supreme Court has found a clerk of an advocate guilty of sexual harassment within the precincts of the top court and debarred from entering the precincts.

Pursuant to a complaint, GSICC conducted an inquiry against Ashok Saini under Regulation 11(1)(b) and (c) and 11(2)(a) of the Gender Sensitisation and Sexual Harassment of Women at the Supreme Court of India (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal), Regulations, 2013, a notice uploaded on the apex court's website said.

"Ashok Saini has been found guilty and debarred from entering the precincts of the Supreme Court of India for a period of three months from July 1, 2021 till September 30, 2021," the notice.

The GSICC comprises Justices Indira Banerjee, Chairperson, A S Bopanna, Member, along with others.