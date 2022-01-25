YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SP promotes gun culture: Adityanath slams Akhilesh over Pakistan remark

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Jan 25: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused the Samajwadi Party of promoting gun culture and sought to corner its president Akhilesh Yadav over the Pakistan remark.

    Yogi Adityanath
    Yogi Adityanath

    An interview in the Economic Times quoted Yadav to have said that India's real enemy is China while Pakistan is a political enemy, which the BJP attacks for its "vote politics".

    "Those who do not think Pakistan is an enemy and consider Jinnah a friend, what can be said about their education and vision. They call themselves socialists but the truth is that 'tamanchawad' (gun culture) is running in their veins," Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi without taking any name.

    Earlier, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had also attacked Yadav over the issue, saying this shows his mindset and he should tender an apology to the country for the comments which show his love for Pakistan. "What the SP president has said is very unfortunate and disappointing," Patra had remarked on Monday.

    More UP ELECTION 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    up election 2022 Assembly elections 2022 yogi adityanath akhilesh yadav

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X