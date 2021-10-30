Actor Yusuf Hussain passes away due to Covid-19 At 73; son-in-law Hansal Mehta pens emotional note

Who was Siddharth Shukla? The Bigg Boss 13 winner who died at the age of 40

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Oct 30: Veteran actor Yusuf Husain, known for featuring in films like "Dhoom 2", "Raees" and "Road to Sangam", passed away at a private hospital on Saturday due to Covid-19. He was aged 73.

Husain's son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta confirmed the news of his father-in-law's death to PTI. He has also shared an emotional note for the actor, recalling how Husain had helped him financially after his feature "Shahid" was stuck after two schedules.

"I was troubled. A non-existent career as a filmmaker was almost finished completely. He just came up to me and said I have a fixed deposit and it is of no use to me if you are so troubled. He wrote a cheque. 'Shahid' was completed. That was Yusuf Husain.

"Not my father-in-law but a father. He was life if life itself had to have a physical form. Today he is gone," Mehta wrote.

The filmmaker said he owes his "new life" to Husain and wrote he feels "truly orphaned today."

"Life will never be the same. I will miss you terribly. My Urdu will remain broken. And yes - love you love you love you," he added.

Yusuf Husain had also worked in the films like "Dabangg 3", "Oh My God", "I Am Singh" and had also shot for Abhishek Bachchan-starrer upcoming thriller "Bob Biswas".

Bachchan paid his condolences to the veteran on Twitter. He wrote, "We worked together in several films starting with 'Kuch Na Kaho' and lastly on 'Bob Biswas'. He was gentle, kind and full of warmth. Condolences to his family."

Mehta's close friend and longtime collaborator, actor Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, "Sad News! Condolences to @safeenahusain @mehtahansal and the entire family! Rest in peace Yusuf saab."

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt wrote that Mehta's post about Husain had made her emotional.

"This brought tears to my eyes Hansal. Can't begin to imagine what you'll are feeling. My deepest condolences to all," she added. PTI