Accused in Saidabad rape and murder case kills self, says police

India

Hyderabad, Sep 16:

Hyderabad, Sep 16: Just two days after Telangana Minister Malla Reddy claimed that the accused in the rape and murder of a minor girl in Hyderabad should be killed, the prime suspect, Pallakonda Raju, is found dead on the railway track in the Ghanpur area in Jangaon district.

The Jangaon DSP Vinod has confirmed that the accused killed himself by jumping in front of a moving train. The incident occurred at 9.45 am. As per the cops, the accused was identified on the basis of the tattoos on his arms.

"#AttentionPlease : The accused of "Child Sexual Molestation and murder @ Singareni Colony, found dead on the railway track, in the limits of #StationGhanpurPoliceStation. Declared after the verification of identification marks on deceased body. [sic]" DGP Telangana Police tweeted.The under-pressure cops had launched a massive hunt for the accused who was absconding after allegedly raping a six-year-old girl on Thursday, 9 September. The incident occurred in the Saidabad police station limits following which there were widespread protests carried out by the people from the locality.

The victim's body was found the next day by the cops at her neighbour's house.

A total of nine teams were formed to nab the culprit and cops released descriptive particulars of the man with an announcement of rewarding Rs 10 lakh to anybody who gives clues about the prime suspect.

On the other hand, Telangana Labour and Employment Minister Chamakura Malla Reddy made a sensational comment on Tuesday by claiming that the accused in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Hyderabad will be soon found and killed in an encounter.

"He (Accused in 6-year-old rape and murder case) should be encountered. We will nab the accused and will encounter him. We will stand by the victim's family. We console them and will provide aid to the family. We will encounter him (the accused)," he is quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, Telangana Ministers Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Satyavathi Rathod on Thursday met the victim's family and offered them a cheque for Rs 20 lakh as ex-gratia, an official release said.