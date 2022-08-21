India
    UP: Rape victim's brother found dead under mysterious circumstances

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bulandshahr (UP), Aug 21: A rape victim’s brother died here under mysterious circumstances and his body was found hanging from a tree, police said on Saturday.

    UP: Rape victims brother found dead
    Representational Image

    The rape had taken place on August 13. Police said one of the rape accused has been arrested while the other is absconding.

    A police official said they had received information that a man hanged himself from a tree at a garden in the Ahar area. The body has been sent for a post-mortem.

    PTI

    rape case lucknow

    X