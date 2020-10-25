Bihar Elections 2020: Nitish most preferred CM candidate; Tejashwi not far behind

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Oct 25: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, who has been ruling the state for the last 15 years, is the most preferable candidate to be the chief minister again, suggests a survey conducted by ABP news channel.

According to ABP-CVoter Opinion Poll, as many as 29.5 per cent of the people are backing Nitish Kumar to become chief minister again while Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and LJP's Chirag Paswan are not far behind in the fray.

Going by the figures from the ABP-CVoter Opinion Poll, Rashtriya Janta Dal leader Tejashvi Yadav, who is the preferred CM candidate 19.9 per cent people, followed by LJP's Chirag Paswan (13.8 per cent). Only 10% said they want Sushil Modi to become CM. BJP leader Modi is the current deputy chief minister.

Bihar Elections 2020: Assembly wise schedule, date of polling and counting

Former CM and Tejashwi's father Lalu Prasad Yadav's image meanwhile has suffered a major hit as merely 9.8 per cent want him to retain power in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has said even if his party wins more seats than its alliance partner, the Janata Dal-United, Nitish Kumar will be the chief minister if the NDA were to return to power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other NDA allies have already made it clear that Nitish Kumar will continue to be the NDA leader under any circumstances.

The survey also showed that the BJP would emerge as the single largest party after the elections. The NDA is projected to get 135-159 seats in the 243-member assembly, while the Grand Alliance may get 77 to 98 seats.

The Bihar Assembly Elections for 243 constituencies will be held in three phases with first of the three phase polling to be held on October 28. The polling for the second and the third phase will be conducted on November 3 and 7- while counting of all votes will take place on November 10